Trial date set for another Club Blu shooting suspect

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nearly a decade after the Club Blu mass shooting in Fort Myers, a trial date has been set for one of the men charged in connection to the tragedy.

On Thursday, Judge Nick Thompson set an Oct. 6 trial date for Demetrius O’Neal, expecting it to take up to three weeks.

O’Neal, along with Tajze Battle, Derrick Church and Don Loggins each face two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for their alleged role in the shooting that killed two people and injured 14 others in July of 2016. All four men face life in prison.

O’Neal will go to trial first, while it's unclear when trials will begin for the others.

Kierra Russ was charged and convicted for her role in the shooting in 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison.

None of the defendants appeared in court on Thursday, but Judge Thompson ordered all of the defendants to be present for a June 16 pre-trial conference.