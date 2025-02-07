Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Three dogs rescued from Fort Myers house fire

Screenshot 2025-02-06 225323.png
Fort Myers Fire Rescue
House fire in fort myers
Screenshot 2025-02-06 225323.png
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 pm Thursday night.

When crews arrived there were visible flames. Firefighters were able to confirm there were dogs inside.

They rescued one from a cage and then later located a second dog.

No injuries were reported, but 7 people and 3 dogs have been displaced as a result of this fire.

Firefighters remained on scene as the investigation continues, with no known cause of the fire at this time.

See the full video below:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood