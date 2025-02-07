Three dogs rescued from Fort Myers house fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 pm Thursday night.

When crews arrived there were visible flames. Firefighters were able to confirm there were dogs inside.

They rescued one from a cage and then later located a second dog.

No injuries were reported, but 7 people and 3 dogs have been displaced as a result of this fire.

Firefighters remained on scene as the investigation continues, with no known cause of the fire at this time.

