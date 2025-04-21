THE TRADITION CONTINUES: 81st Dunbar Easter Parade in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla — Fort Myers celebrated its 81st Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday.

People from all over the community came out to celebrate Easter. The parade traveled through Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Palm Avenue, Edison Avenue, and Ford Street.

Kids and families enjoyed watching the parade, like Cammie Barnes.

“We went to church this morning and now we’re out here watching the parade. my daughter is gonna be in the parade. She’s the Dunbar Princess this year," Barnes says.

FTM EASTER PARADE

Residents like Cassandra Miller, look forward to this day every year.

“Dunbar is always like home to me. I always come over to celebrate the day and spend time with the community over here. I love coming out here every year," Miller says.