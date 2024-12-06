The Sears at Edison Mall was bought for $5 million and already has a theme!

FORT MYERS, FLA. — The buildings that used to house Sears inside the Edison Mall were sold for $5 million dollars.

"The intent of the ownership group is to put in an Asian-focused food services, multi-concept restaurant, and Asian market in the property," says Gary Tasman. His company, Cushman and Wakefield, partnered with the Hong Kong based investment group to start the plan.

"The Asian population in Southwest Florida is growing at a faster rate than overall population growth, so the trend for healthy Asian food is a national trend," says Tasman.

On top of the market, Tasman says the new owners will lease out space they're not using to other businesses.

This building has been vacant since 2020. The new owners bought the property in November for $5.8 million.

"I remember when there was no Edison Mall," says Greta Campbell, who was shopping at JCPenney for the holidays. Campbell says brick-and-mortar stores are dying out.

She hopes there's a way to breathe new life into her mall.

"What's needed is something that's going to attract people that online stores don't offer," says Campbell. "So it has to be different."

"The saying is, you build it, and they'll come," says Campbell. "Well, if they bring something different and affordable, they will come."

I contacted the Economic Director for the City of Fort Myers, who commented on the new project: "We, the city, look forward to seeing new investment capital, new development, and new jobs being created at the site."

"My expectation is that, over the next five or 10 years, this section of Cleveland Avenue, let's say from Colonial Boulevard north to downtown, will be one of the hottest redevelopment sub-markets and quarters in Southwest Florida," said the new owner.

Tasman does not share all of the details about the Asian-themed experience. Still, he says that architects are drawing out the plans, and he will be working on leasing the excess spaces for similar or compatible property uses.