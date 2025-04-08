The fight to stop dog fighting and animal abuse in Lee County

FORT MYERS. FLA. — Crimestoppers says there are four areas in Fort Myers where they're seeing an increase of animal neglect, and one of them is just off Martin Luther King Blvd and Michigan.

A dog named Hope was brought to Gulf Coast Humane Society, who was neglected and needed surgery. The team of veterinarians at the humane society worked to get her the care she needed. Even with only three legs, she showers the humane society team and the Lee County Sheriff's office members with love and excitement.

Hope is one of many dogs that came to the humane society because they're abused and need help.

Crimestoppers say that in the last year, the sheriff's office received more than 2,500 calls related to animal abuse or neglect.

The data the Lee County Sheriff's office shared:



2024 had 2,593 calls for service, with six arrests.

In 2025 there have been 582 calls for service, with two arrests.

For dog fighting, there have been fewer than 5 in the past year (2024 & 2025), all have been unfounded.

All the other calls for service are initially investigated as neglect until deemed otherwise (natural, etc).

"Dog fighting is very much a rural situation, so we're seeing a lot of that in like Clewiston, Henry, Glades County areas, but we can't be immune to it anywhere," says Trish Routte, Manager, Crimestoppers.

That's why, on this national dog fighting awareness day, Crimestoppers says you'll soon see billboards and buses encouraging residents to speak up if they believe an animal is in danger.

"[Lee County] Commissioner Pendergrass also donated two more buses," says Routte. "So it's four buses out there with our message out there to really bring awareness to dog fighting, to animal abuse here in southwest Florida."

Crimestoppers say plans for the new signs include areas where they see more of these types of calls: US 41 and Lakeville Drive, US 41 and Littleton -- State Road 80 and I-75, and MLK and Michigan.



One of those people working to do his part is Lee Childers, a man in southwest Florida. He donated some of the billboards you'll see.

"If the sheriff's department doesn't know about it, or crime stoppers, they can't do anything," says Childers.

Crimestoppers also reminds people in our community that you can remain anonymous. And might be eligible to receive a reward.