The Downtown Fort Myers U.S. Post Office is closed until Helene damage is fixed

FORT MYERS — The Downtown Fort Myers U.S. Post Office is closed, and no official reopening date exists. City officials say it's all due to flooding from Hurricane Helene, and it's not the first time.

Many residetns pulled up to the building to check their boxes, drop off packages, and noticed that it was closed. They were very frustrated and left.

The Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told FOX4 that post-Ian, the post office was closed for nearly 18 months.

Back then, he says he contacted the postal service and proposed helping them relocate to an area less likely to flood.

Mayor Anderson says they passed on the proposal, but here we are again.

"I've already reached out to Senator Scott's office and said, please, any assistance you can give me on trying to get the post office to look at relocating so this doesn't occur again, and we'll see where it where it takes us," says Anderson.

The mayor also said this office being closed is an inconvenience to locals and businesses.

No word yet on when it will re-open. But USPS did send us a statement saying that currently all operations for the Downtown Fort Myers Station have been relocated to the Page Field Post Office Location. That's on N Airport Rd.

Statement from the United States Postal Service: (10/4/24)

“The Postal Service restores service following natural disasters, including hurricanes, as quickly as possible as we understand our critical role in binding together impacted communities. Our primary concerns are for the safety of our employees and our customers and safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail. Following Hurricane Helene, the Postal Service reestablished service where it was safe to do so in many areas; however, some locations were damaged and required extensive repairs. Currently, the Fort Myers Downtown Station remains suspended for the time being. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work toward occupancy. Currently, all operations for the Downtown Fort Myers Station have been relocated to the Page Field Post Office location at 2655 N Airport Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33907.”

