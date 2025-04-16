The City of Fort Myers is talking about making downtown a Culinary District

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Imagine unique food experiences in downtown Fort Myers—pizza, Italian, steak, sushi, and more.

The city is starting to talk about making downtown a culinary district. It's in the beginning stages; nothing has been approved. It is simply a proposal, Steve Weathers (Economic Development Director and Lisa Sbuttoni (CEO of the River District Alliance) presented it to the council.

Folks in downtown Fort Myers suggested things they would like to see if the area is transformed into a foodie destination.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report :

City of Fort Myers staff is talking about making downtown a Culinary District

General Manager, Brian Nagel, with Sip & Sizzle, says a culinary district, is exactly what he and the owners had in mind when they opened.

"Let's focus on the food, having the best food, the best cocktails, some of the best staff," says Brian Nagel.

Other people who were visiting the area shared how they love downtown and its charm. "Keep it the way it is, says Sheri from New Hampshire. "I'm old-fashioned. I'm in my 60s."

Some folks who live nearby, like Sue Thayer and her friend, gave some input on what she would like to see added as this concept grows into something real. "I would like to see more Cuban restaurants or food trucks," says Thayer.

Many people supported the idea of a culinary district, while a few others preferred to keep everything the way it is.

Steve Weathers describes a culinary district as a unique concept designed to build a vibrant hub for diverse food experiences. In his proposal to the council, he says it could create an area where different cuisines, culinary traditions, and dining experiences coexist.

The RDA and the Community Redevelopment team met on Tuesday, and they started to discuss what needs to be done to make the concept a reality for the city. The city reminds everyone that the concept is just an idea in its infancy stages.

Weathers says they were discussing the boundaries for a project like this. Nothing was decided. It was their first planning meeting.

He presented the concept to the council. -- proposing five steps to make it a reality:

Phase 1—Research & Feasibility

Phase 2—Design & Infrastructure

Phase 3—Restaurant & vendor selection

Phase 4—Marketing & promotion

Phase 5—Launch & operations.

He says the idea can be compared to some of the country's top culinary districts, such as New York City's Greenwich Village, Los Angeles's Downtown, and New Orleans's French Quarter.

"We actually had a restaurant tour from Evansville, Indiana, called me and heard about this from an article, which I thought, wow, was great," says Weathers. "He wants to expand and open a restaurant in the Fort Myers culinary district."

For businesses like Sip & Sizzle, Nagel says this concept, possibly coming downtown, is "a partnership made in heaven".

He says having unique experiences is what you get when you come to his restaurant, from the aesthetics and the hot stone-cooked protein.

"We were hoping to bring that elevated culinary experience, and now it almost feels like we're being recognized for it at the same time," says Nagel.

Weather tells FOX 4 that he proposed holding at least three public meetings at the City Council workshop. These meetings should include business owners' and restaurant tours. "This is really for their benefit."

Weathers finished by saying he would like business owners to be involved in making this happen and contributing to the process.