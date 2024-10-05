FORT MYERS, Fla. — "We need the support of our residents," says Mayor Kevin Anderson of the city of Fort Myers. "And understand it's not that we're going to borrow $75 million all at once."

Your Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke with the mayor about a plan to make that a reality

In November, you can vote so the city can borrow that money from a general obligation bond.

The city has a plan to use up to 75 million to upgrade parks in Fort Myers

Local governments can use that money to finance large improvement projects, like the proposed enhanced parks and recreational facilities plan.

"I've attended a lot of activities here," say Mayor Anderson. He was referring to Centennial Park. "So, you know, we have a great playground here. We have great amenities, but we need to make sure we have the same parks and amenities throughout the city."

Cape Coral used a bond to add and upgrade many green spaces and parks with better restrooms, pickleball and basketball courts, and more.

"Cape Coral elected officials, they will tell you they wish they went bigger with the bond," says Mayor Anderson. So just because we're shooting big doesn't mean, like I said, that we're going to access it all at once or quickly.

He says the money will be used over some time.

"The park to us that was like the highlight of our week," says Zedric Bryant. He grew up in Fort Myers and went to Immokalee High School. He has memories of coming home and going to his local parks.

As an adult, he shares what he would like for future generations to have. "You kind of want to have your child experience, you know, investing in the parks because that's what we had growing up," says Bryant.

Mayor Anderson says the bond would be an investment in healthy bodies and economic development.

"You're going to see existing parks that have not had the attention they should have had over the last decade," says Anderson.

