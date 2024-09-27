DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla — Streets in Downtown Fort Myers were looked more like the Caloosahatchee river early Friday morning as water rushed up to buildings, a Fort Myers Police Department SWAT vehicle circled, and a car was completely submerged near the Oxbow restaurant.

You can watch Austin Schargorodski and Miyoshi Price's report here...

'The anxiety is high’: Hurricane Helene floodwaters submerge Downtown Fort Myers, residents on edge

Feet of water flooded spots like the Social House and City Tavern. Katrina Gregor and Peter Druley, who are staying downtown, shared their concerns - Katrina lost everything in Hurricane Ian, so this flooding had her on edge.

“I remember Ian, so I think that it could be much worse…I’m anticipating it being much worse - the anxiety is definitely high,” said Gregor.

Austin Schargorodski Katrina Gregor and Peter Druley.

With the high water levels of the river, this is not the only area that’s flooded. Dean Park is experiencing a large amount of water as well. So, city leadership said they have four pumps running to protect some of the homes that are at risk.

For those facing the flooding, Druley shared his advice: “Don’t be afraid to check on your neighbors and your community. If there’s a way you can help - help.”