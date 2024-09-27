Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

'The anxiety is high’: Hurricane Helene floodwaters submerge Downtown Fort Myers, residents on edge

Water reached buildings and restaurants and residents braced for the worst as city leaders deployed pumps nearby to protect homes
HELENE DOWNTOWN FM FLOODING THUMBNAIL.jpg
Austin Schargorodski
HELENE DOWNTOWN FM FLOODING THUMBNAIL.jpg
Posted

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla — Streets in Downtown Fort Myers were looked more like the Caloosahatchee river early Friday morning as water rushed up to buildings, a Fort Myers Police Department SWAT vehicle circled, and a car was completely submerged near the Oxbow restaurant.
You can watch Austin Schargorodski and Miyoshi Price's report here...

'The anxiety is high’: Hurricane Helene floodwaters submerge Downtown Fort Myers, residents on edge

Feet of water flooded spots like the Social House and City Tavern. Katrina Gregor and Peter Druley, who are staying downtown, shared their concerns - Katrina lost everything in Hurricane Ian, so this flooding had her on edge.

“I remember Ian, so I think that it could be much worse…I’m anticipating it being much worse - the anxiety is definitely high,” said Gregor.

Katrina Gregor and Peter Druley.
Katrina Gregor and Peter Druley.

With the high water levels of the river, this is not the only area that’s flooded. Dean Park is experiencing a large amount of water as well. So, city leadership said they have four pumps running to protect some of the homes that are at risk.

For those facing the flooding, Druley shared his advice: “Don’t be afraid to check on your neighbors and your community. If there’s a way you can help - help.”

Apartment lobby flooded off 1st Street in Downtown Fort Myers.
Apartment lobby flooded off 1st Street in Downtown Fort Myers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood