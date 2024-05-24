The 14th Annual Fort Myers Film Festival returns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 14th Annual Fort Myers Film Festival is back in town for Memorial Day weekend.

This year, film screenings are at four locations: Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, IMAG, BIG ARTS, Alliance for the Arts, and more, May 22-26, 2024.

The Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center is the central hub.

Film Festival Founder Eric Raddatz tells Fox 4 these films are a mix of comedy, drama, and romance.

He wanted to make sure the community also knew that the festival has films meant to provoke conversation about topics like the fentanyl epidemic, hurricane devastation, and collaboration.

It will also spotlight families who have impacted southwest Florida, like Johnny Jensen's family - who own cottages in Captiva.

"My family has been here 40 years, and they made many contributions to the community to the tourism industry," says Johnny Jensen.

Jensen's family documentary is called "From Laughter to Legacy - Captiva's Jensen Family."

Jensen is also a musician and music producer who assisted with other film scores.

"We're having an infusion of folks who appreciate the art of film and independent films, films that aren't in distribution and films that make a difference," says the festival's founder, Eric Raddatz.

With more than 90 films, he shares that festival goers will find the film or films that are perfect for them. "Films that are critical, and films that are also funny and interesting," says Raddatz.

John Biffar, a renowned director who has made Florida his home for many years, acknowledges the immense effort it takes to organize a festival of this magnitude.

Biffar expressed his gratitude to Raddatz for his commitment to the Fort Myers Film Festival's legacy.

"He brings together exceptional people and films that truly matter,' says Biffar.

On Friday, May 24th, an audience gathered at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center will be the first to witness the world premiere of "Blown Away, A Spirit of Recovery".

The weekend is about film and offers an opportunity to attend fun parties around the city.

Raddatz made it his mission to highlight leaders, nonprofits, and agencies that make Southwest Florida "a better place," he says.

Opening night was Wednesday, May 22nd and honored Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno with the Community Protector Achievement Award at the kickoff Sipping with the Stars Soiree.

May 22nd | Red Carpet Opening Night | Sipping With the Stars Soiree & Donor Reception 5:00pm – 6:00pm | Film 7:00pm – 9:00pm | Rooftop afterparty

Film Showing Times:

Thursday, May 23rd | 10:30 am – 11:00 pm

Friday, May 24th | 11:00 am – 11:30 pm

Saturday, May 25th | 10:00 am – 10:30 pm

Sunday, May 26th | 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Sunday, May 26th | 5:30 pm FMFF Panel and awards ceremony

For the complete list of films, click here.

