Teen pregnancies in Lee County beat both the state and country's average

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Teen pregnancy in Lee County exceeds the state rate, as well as the country's.

Our Mother's HomeCEO, Angela Rackley-Meadows, experienced teen pregnancy and is now creating solutions to bring our county rate down.

According to the community health needs assessmentsponsored by Lee Health, between 2014 and 2020 in Lee County, there were 20.8 births to teenage girls per 1,000 women ages 15 to 19.

Price asked what's being done to bring the numbers down.

"I think for us, education, information, and support advocacy are always important to advocate for young people so that they know what their rights are and what resources are available to them," Rackley-Meadows said. "It is equally important to reduce barriers and obstacles to them getting the resources that they need."

She plans to expand because of the growing need.

"It highlights that there, you know, there could be more of these programs, and it's not one of those things where the program is something that is saying, you know, endorsing teen pregnancy," Rackley-Meadows said. "No, because we're not endorsing teen pregnancy, but you are supporting, you are creating an environment where people can learn and they can grow."

Meadows talks about financial literacy and life skill classes the girls are taught while staying at Our Mother's Home.

"We assist them with going to all of their doctor's appointments, helping them to get on WIC, all of the things that they need," Rackley-Meadows said. "They even get parenting classes in the evening, financial literacy classes, women empowerment classes, self-care classes, everything that will help them be successful and well rounded."

They also work with community partners, such as the Young Parent Education Program.

The Lee County School District released a statement about the new numbers:

The Young Parent Education Program provides a nurturing academic environment for teen parents and their children. The school allows young parents to continue their academics with the peace of mind of childcare on campus, along with the support of administration, teachers, and staff. Lee County spokesperson

Rackley-Meaows says just because a teenage girl gives birth to a child does not mean their life is over. She says Our Mother's Home is a place young ladies can call home.

Rackley-meadows was pregnant at 17 and gave birth to her first son at 18.

"In the beginning, it was really hard, right," says Rackley-Meadows. "Because there's the stigma of, now you have a baby, and then there's, you know, how do you do it all?"

She says she created the life she wanted with family support and good friendships.

As the CEO of the teen pregnancy shelter, she says that is not always the case.

"We sent a young person back home who had been gone from Guatemala for nine years, who was trafficked and now is going home, not only going home but going home with a baby that's trauma.

She continued saying that some of the girls who live here have experienced abuse from family members.

"So I think our program gives them a safe space just to be.

She believes because the population in Lee County is growing rapidly, we are seeing a rise in teen pregnancy in comparison to the state and nation.

