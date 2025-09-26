Tarpon Street Pier rises from Hurricane Ian's destruction with stronger design

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three years after Hurricane Ian completely destroyed the beloved Tarpon Street Pier in Fort Myers, construction crews are working to rebuild the community gathering spot with enhanced hurricane-resistant features.

The pier was obliterated during Hurricane Ian in October 2022, leaving nothing behind but memories of a place where neighbors gathered to fish, barbecue and socialize along the Caloosahatchee River.

"The whole pier was completely blown away. It wasn't just damage, like there was nothing left," said Jean Gosselin, who lives in a condo directly next to the pier site.

Now, Stokes Marine construction crews are installing reinforced substructure designed to withstand future storms. Christopher Jarrett, crew leader for the project, explained the enhanced safety measures being built into the new pier.

"We've been installing what is called hurricane straps. We make it very mandatory, especially on engineered docks and more or less on the river now, due to the hurricanes that we've had in these past years," Jarrett said.

The hurricane straps are twist straps that connect the bottom structure to intermediate stringers, preventing uplift during storms. The crew is also installing cross bracing and using porous decking material that allows wind to pass through rather than creating lift.

"The decking we're using is gonna be big in that too. It's porous, so there's gonna be less uplift, which caused a lot of damage to a lot of the docks out here," Jarrett said.

Jarret also stated that they have been working non stop for almost three weeks. He says completion is expected before the end of year. The project includes installing intermediate stringers, hurricane straps, cross bracing, decking and handrails along both sides.

For Gosselin, who has lived in the area on and off for about 10 years, the pier represents the heart of the neighborhood's social life.

"It's a real good gathering point for people. Everybody in the neighborhoods, people, they ride their bikes over there. Sometimes some guy will bring a smoker. They'll be barbecuing for everybody," Gosselin said.

The pier's destruction was part of Hurricane Ian's widespread devastation across Southwest Florida. The storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, caused billions in damage.

Gosselin said the reconstruction represents more than just replacing infrastructure - it's about rebuilding community connections.

"When you lose something, you appreciate something more when you lose it for a while, and now you're all the more excited that they're rebuilding it," Gosselin said.

Construction crews ask community members to maintain a safe distance from the work area while respecting posted barricades. Daily visits from excited residents show the pier's importance to the neighborhood.

"People are just happy. They're glad that this is getting rebuilt. They feel like it's been a while coming," Jarrett said.

The enhanced design reflects lessons learned from Hurricane Ian's destruction, with stronger materials and construction methods aimed at surviving future storms.

"With each hurricane, everything has to be rebuilt better and stronger. And I think that's what they're doing," Gosselin said.

