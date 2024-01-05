SWEET SIZZLIN’ SEAFOOD: Festival hits downtown Fort Myers this weekend

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews were out bright and early in downtown Fort Myers Friday morning setting the stage for a feast of flavor and sound at the 4th Annual Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival. It kicks off at 4 pm on Friday and runs through the weekend.

Ron Soto, the Chief Financial Officer for Paragon Festivals, the organizers of the event, said, “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend to come downtown, have some great seafood, listen to some fantastic bands, and you know what’s great about this? It’s all open to the public.”

This festival features a variety of fresh food cooked on site and a marketplace with a trove of specialty products - all set to the tune of top musical talents playing a blend of R&B, Jazz, Rock, Reggae, and Caribbean vibes.

“The people that are here, afterward they go and visit the restaurants and bars downtown. So, it’s a big impact and a big punch for all these businesses downtown here especially after some of the hurricanes that we’ve had," Soto says.

Despite the forecast predicting rain over the weekend, organizers say the event should proceed as planned. But they also suggested keeping an eye on their website and social media for any updates.