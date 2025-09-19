Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Suspect in Club Blu mass shooting pleads no contest, sentenced to 25 years

He was arrested and charged with killing two teens and hurting 14 people in 2016 at Club Blu.
Battle.JPG
Giordani Almonte
Tajze Battle was arrested in connection with the 2016 Club Blu mass shooting in Fort Myers.
Battle.JPG
Posted
and last updated

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tajze Battle, one of the suspects accused of the deadly mass shooting at Club Blu, plead no contest to his charges on Friday morning.

Battle will go to prison for roughly 23 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

As Battle left the courtroom, he was able to say goodbye to his grandmother.

Derrick Church, Demetrius O'Neal, Tajze Battle and Don Loggins are accused of killing two teens and hurting 14 people in 2016 at Club Blu. One person, Kierra Russ, has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Church, O'Neal and Loggins are also due in court on Friday for several court motions to be heard by a judge.

RELATED COVERAGE: Could the Club Blu mass shooting suspects go to trial this year? It's likely.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Miyoshi Price