Suspect in Club Blu mass shooting pleads no contest, sentenced to 25 years

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tajze Battle, one of the suspects accused of the deadly mass shooting at Club Blu, plead no contest to his charges on Friday morning.

Battle will go to prison for roughly 23 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

As Battle left the courtroom, he was able to say goodbye to his grandmother.

Derrick Church, Demetrius O'Neal, Tajze Battle and Don Loggins are accused of killing two teens and hurting 14 people in 2016 at Club Blu. One person, Kierra Russ, has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Church, O'Neal and Loggins are also due in court on Friday for several court motions to be heard by a judge.

