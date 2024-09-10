Suspect arrested in Fort Myers Papa John's robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After nine days, Shadarrien Lamar Ward, 22, has been arrested in connection to a robbery of a Papa John's location in Fort Myers - where police say he held two employees at gunpoint.

On September 1, the Fort Myers Police Department says they responded to a call at the restaurant at 3412 Cleveland Avenue.

According to federal court documents obtained by Fox 4, police say two victims told them someone with a white mask and a black hoodie approached the employees from behind, pointed a gun while demanding money.

Police say the suspect stole the cash register's drawer and cash, then left the scene.

Investigators say one of the victims suffered a minor bump on the head, as the suspect pistol-whipped them during the robbery.

Surveillance video provided an image of the suspect that was then shared as a "Be on the Lookout" by the Fort Myers Police Department.

Two days later, the car involved in the robbery was spotted by police.

Investigators learned the driver was Ward's father, who provided investigators with further information about his son, stating that he picked up his son that night and was concerned about his mental health.

Police also learned that Ward was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections on Feb. 7, 2024. He was serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Ward is also a registered sex offender with a GPS monitor from a Fort Myers case.

Documents say GPS details would help investigators to retrace Ward's movements on the night of the robbery.

Ward was located and arrested on Tuesday, September 10. He is facing federal charges for armed robbery.

FMPD says the US Marshals, ATF and Fort Myers Police assisted in Ward's arrest.