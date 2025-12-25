STUDY: People vacationing or staycationing in Southwest Florida are facing higher prices

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The cost of celebrating the holidays in Southwest Florida has increased slightly this year, with visitors paying more for entertainment, dining and airfare while finding relief in hotel prices, according to a new economic analysis.

The Southwest Florida Holiday Trip Index, developed by Moran Wealth Management and Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert College of Business, found that the overall cost for a party of two visiting the region between December 23 and 26 rose 1.0 point to 84.6 in 2025, compared to 2024.

Three of the four cost components tracked by researchers increased year-over-year. Airfare jumped 6.3 points, entertainment costs rose 5.1 points, and restaurant prices climbed 4.3 points. Hotel accommodations provided the only relief, dropping 8.3 points from last year.

The mixed pricing trends are creating challenges for both visitors and local businesses competing for holiday dollars in downtown Fort Myers.

"I think in 2025 I haven't met a lot of people, you know, with the economy, I think it's just a little difference than when it was here in southwest Florida, pre Ian and post covid, you know, everyone's, you know, a little bit tighter than they once were," said a local business owner who spoke about the competitive landscape. "And so with local businesses, you know, we're trying to just compete for them to, you know, have a reason to go out."

The business owner noted that while downtown Fort Myers continues to see activity during events like music walk and art walk, visitor numbers haven't matched previous years' levels.

"In some of the years past, I've definitely seen a busier time than we are now, but seasons on its way," the business owner said. "And you know, we're all looking forward to a good season, but I don't think we're, I don't think we're busier year over year than we have been in the past."

Visitors are feeling the pinch of rising costs, particularly at restaurants. Laura Peele, who traveled from California to visit family in Naples, experienced sticker shock during her holiday trip.

"We went out to dinner for even more than that," Peele said, referring to spending more on dinner than her $100 hotel stay. "So I was a little shocked, and the food, it's part of our meal, wasn't that good."

Peele, who purchased her airline ticket in July for $450, believes she secured a good deal by booking early.

"I bought my ticket in July for 450 because I knew I wanted to come out and I thought I get a good deal. I think I did, because I'm pretty sure now it'd be a lot more," Peele said.

The rising costs are forcing visitors to become more strategic about their spending. Peele has developed several money-saving tactics for holiday travel.

"It makes you look for bargains. It makes you more curious and innovative in how to find ways to do it. You know less with less money," Peele said. "You know Groupons and you sort of investigate where's the good deals happening?"

Her cost-cutting strategies include bringing snacks to movie theaters and looking for restaurants where children eat free.

"Focus on what it is you really love. You know, to do. You don't even care about the movies that much. Stay at home. Rent a movie," Peele said. "Even bringing a thermos with wine, or I've done all of this, and it's great."

Local resident Mitchell Henderson, who was enjoying a staycation in Fort Myers, found hotel prices surprisingly reasonable despite the holiday season.

"This is a pretty nice hotel, and this was cheaper than a lot of the other ones that are kind of more inland, you know, that are less desirable," Henderson said. "There's like a red old residents in or something, and this was, like, the same price."

Henderson's advice for getting the most value during the holidays focuses on avoiding tourist-oriented establishments.

"I'd say just maybe stay away from tourist traps. You know what I mean? I think sometimes by branding and things like that, you can tell some places are for tourists," Henderson said. "And if you see some places that look maybe off the beaten path, little more hole in the wall, I think you're always gonna have a better experience, and it's probably gonna be cheaper."

The index analyzed costs across multiple categories, including round-trip flights from eight major origin markets, hotel accommodations, restaurant meals, and holiday entertainment activities. Researchers gathered pricing data on November 24, 2025, for the peak holiday travel period.

Despite the overall increase, the index remains below 2023 levels, when it was benchmarked at 100. The 2024 index stood at 83.6 before rising to 84.6 this year.

The research highlights the ongoing economic pressures facing Southwest Florida's tourism industry as it navigates post-pandemic recovery and inflation concerns while maintaining its appeal to holiday visitors.

