Spin scooters roll into downtown Fort Myers with mixed reactions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People in Fort Myers are sharing mixed reactions to the new electric scooters now available downtown, with most people expressing enthusiasm despite some safety concerns.

The City of Fort Myers launched Spin scooters on Aug. 16, offering a new transportation option for locals and visitors in the downtown area.

"The City of Fort Myers is excited to welcome Spin micromobility to our community, bringing a convenient and eco-friendly transportation option for residents and visitors alike," said City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. "This launch supports our vision for a more connected, sustainable, and vibrant downtown."

Alzetta Page sees the scooters as a positive addition, especially for young people.

"That'd be good for the kids. I mean, if they want to come downtown... it'll keep them from really getting in trouble, you know, and stuff like that," Page said.

She added that she would use the scooters herself, noting they would "keep from putting gas in the car."

Joshua Polis, who moved to Florida from Detroit five years ago, is enthusiastic about the scooters but expressed safety concerns.

"I actually love them. They're really nice. Just got to be very careful on the streets," Polis said.

He pointed out the lack of dedicated bike lanes downtown.

"There's not too many bike lanes in the downtown areas. If you're on the sidewalk, be careful from pedestrians walking. And if you're on the street, be careful from other people driving," Polis said.

The city confirmed there aren't any bike lanes downtown due to the historic designation and narrow roads. Officials encourage riders to follow safety protocols listed in the mobile application, with speeds capped at 12 miles per hour.

College student Julia Reitz questioned whether downtown Fort Myers is large enough for the service.

"I don't know if the downtown is big enough to have a lot of places to go to," Reitz said.

For Zao, a local, the scooters represent an environmentally friendly transportation alternative.

"I think that's a great opportunity for us to explore the downtown area by using a more green river, which definitely would help our community to be better," Zao said.

The one-year pilot program restricts scooters to the downtown area through geo-fencing technology. The scooters operate from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Riders must be 18 or older, and the city prohibits riding on sidewalks.

Fort Myers joins other Florida cities including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, and Gainesville in offering Spin scooters.

Stewart Lyons, CEO of Spin, said: "We're proud to serve Fort Myers by making it easy and affordable for residents and visitors to get around without using motor vehicles—so they can explore the city, travel for work or pleasure, support local businesses, and feel more connected."

