Spin proposes expanding Fort Myers scooter program citywide

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers City Council is weighing a proposal to expand the Spin electric scooter program beyond downtown to cover the entire city, despite safety concerns raised by some council members.

Spin, which launched its pilot program in downtown Fort Myers in August, presented data showing nearly 12,000 rides and more than 5,100 unique users through November. The company is requesting approval to move to "phase two" of its original proposal, which would expand the operating area to city limits and increase the fleet from 100 to 200 scooters.

"We've had over 3,000 failed scans occur outside of the current operating zone," said Bruno Lopes, Spin's director of government partnerships. "That's about 25% of rides that we are not capturing."

The company also wants to extend operating hours from the current midnight cutoff to 2 a.m., citing data showing significant demand during late-night hours from third-shift workers.

However, the expansion faces pushback from council members citing infrastructure and safety concerns.

"We do not have the infrastructures, and there are current struggles," said Council member Geraldo. "Twice, I've almost gotten hit by a scooter that is coming behind."

Geraldo described witnessing elderly pedestrians nearly being forced off sidewalks by scooter riders who approached them head-on.

Council member Liston Bochette echoed safety concerns, particularly about major thoroughfares like Palm Beach Boulevard, MLK Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

"We weren't built for this. We were a cow town many years ago," Beauches said. "Maybe we could expand step by step, not all at once."

Current regulations prohibit scooter riding on sidewalks in the downtown area but allow it outside the urban core. Lopes said the company has recorded zero major incidents requiring police, fire or medical response since the program began.

The program has shown strong local adoption, with 76% of users being Fort Myers residents rather than tourists. Weekend ridership spikes significantly, and the program maintains what Spin considers a healthy rate of one ride per day per scooter.

Community members expressed mixed reactions to the expansion proposal. David Maurice Jackson, a local resident who uses scooters with his family, supports expansion but opposes restrictions on privately owned scooters.

"Don't charge us for something that we already have," Jackson said. "Work with the community, not take away."

Rick Janis expressed concerns about the legal classification of scooters and emphasized that any expansion should remain a private enterprise without public funding.

The proposal will require a formal council vote, with Lopez indicating the company is willing to work with the city on a modified expansion plan if the full citywide rollout proves too ambitious.

