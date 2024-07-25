Speeding at 114 mph : Men charged with racing in Gateway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two men appeared before a Lee County judge Wednesday morning after being arrested Tuesday night for street racing in Fort Myers.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Justin Allen Kitts and Byayan Yariel Figueroa were driving their motorcycles at over 113 miles per hour near State Road 82 & Owen Avenue when they were arrested.

The two were charged with reckless driving and racing on a public roadway.

A Lee County judge released both men under supervision, with a condition to obey all traffic laws. The judge warned that any violation, even a civil citation, could lead to a swift arrest.

The FHP has taken possession of the men's motorcycles. Kitts and Figueroa are scheduled to return to court on August 12.