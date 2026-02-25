Southwest Florida task force arrests two people in human trafficking operation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida law enforcement arrested two people for "actively exploiting children" as part of a task force to combat human trafficking.

State Attorney Amira Fox announced the arrests at a press conference on Wednesday alongside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Lee County Sheriff's Office and Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The State Attorney's office said law enforcement identified 22 child victims as part of Operation Cybertip Surge. The multi-week operation spanned different jurisdictions and resulted in the seizure of 67 electronic devices, according to the State Attorney's office.

“As State Attorney, I swear in members of the task force to give them cross designation to work across county lines as these cases often involve multiple jurisdictions. The State Attorney’s Office then provides the legal support and guidance needed for the operations and follow-up required after arrests. We thank Operation Light Shine for providing funding that makes INTERCEPT’s work possible,” said State Attorney Amira Fox.

The Southwest Florida Inter-Agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force, also known as INTERCEPT, conducted the operation. The task force has arrested 95 people and rescued 177 victims since it was first created, according to the State Attorney's office.