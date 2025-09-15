September is Sexual Health Awareness Month; Fort Myers clinic talks prevention

FORT MYERS, Fla. — September is Sexual Health Awareness Month, a time to spotlight the importance of sexual health education and regular testing as communities across the country grapple with rising infection rates.

For Taryn Landy, the conversation about sexual health became deeply personal over a decade ago when she had to make some of the most difficult phone calls of her life after contracting a sexually transmitted infection.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

September is Sexual Health Awareness Month & a Fort Myers clinic talk, STI rises

"It's hard. It's one of those conversations that you think about before you let them know. You kind of redo it in your head over and over," Landy said.

She had to call her parents and, most importantly, her sexual partners to inform them about her STI diagnosis.

"Because it could have been any of them had it, and let them know that they need to go get tested and get it cured so it doesn't keep spreading to other people," Landy said.

At the time, Landy said she didn't receive much education about her diagnosis.

"The doctors give you meds. You take it and you're done. So I really didn't learn much," she said.

Despite her personal experience with an STI, Landy had always wanted to work in sexual health. That experience ultimately reinforced her career path.

She now works at the McGregor Clinic as Prevention Team Lead, hosting sexual health presentations throughout the community.

"Not everyone's comfortable asking those super sensitive questions," Landy said.

Jude Jean Pierre, Director of Prevention and Community Services at the McGregor Clinic, said his team has documented concerning trends with syphilis specifically in Lee County.

"Yes, since COVID, we've seen an increase in syphilis," Jean Pierre said.

He said the spike is particularly pronounced among people 50 and older.

"The notion of we don't need protection, we're older, we're using Viagra, things like that," Jean Pierre said, explaining factors contributing to the increase.

Jean Pierre's team runs mobile clinics throughout the community, distributing pamphlets, condoms and STI testing kits. The clinic also offers free walk-in testing and treatment to remove barriers that prevent people from seeking care.

"They don't know that STIs can go symptomless, and they wait until they need to get tested," Landy said.

For Sexual Health Awareness Month, Jean Pierre emphasizes one key message: "Know your status."

He also highlights the importance of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a medication that can prevent HIV infection.

The McGregor Clinic offers free walk-in testing and treatment, with sliding fee scales to ensure cost doesn't prevent access to care.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.