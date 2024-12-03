River District Trolley returns with free rides and extended hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The River District trolley is back in action in Fort Myers, and it has extended hours.

You can ride the trolley from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., and it's a free ride.

You can choose between two trolley lines: the Blue or Gold Line. The Blue Line runs through downtown Fort Myers. The route loops from the Oasis Condominiums to West First Street and McGregor Boulevard along First Street, then to Rosa Parks Transportation Center, Fowler Street, and Second Street. The Gold Line connects North Fort Myers to downtown Fort Myers. The service will run through April 23, 2025.

During those extended hours, you can ride the trolley to dinner, shop, or take a just-because ride.

Fox4's Miyoshi Price got on the trolley at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center and rode the entire route on the Gold Line. It took about 35 minutes to loop around the North Fort Myers stops, over the Caloosahatchee Bridge, through downtown, and back to the transportation center.

Price met a frequent passenger named Chris. Chris loves the trolley because of the nice drivers.

"It's a good bus company, and it's got good bus drivers," says Chris.

You can get your River District trolley guide from the Rosa Parks Transportation Center to see the closest stop to you.