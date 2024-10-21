RIBBON CUTTING: Next Level Church opens new downtown location

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla — Next Level Church cut the ribbon on its new Downtown Fort Myers Location on Sunday - the Church says this opens new doors for helping the community through partnerships with Lee Community Healthcare and St. Matthews House.

Cheers filled the air as the ribbon was snipped on Sunday. The building on Martin Luther King Drive, once a grocery store, will now take on a whole new mission. Church leaders say it’s a shining moment for the community.

Austin Schargorodski Ribbon cutting ceremony at Next Level Church's new Martin Luther Blvd location.

“This is way more than just opening a church building. This is saying to this community that we love you. We honor you. You matter to us and you matter to god.”

While Sunday services are a big draw, lead pastor Matt Keller said the building is much more. In addition to youth classes, Keller said they will use the old loading bays to store supplies for hurricane relief.

Austin Schargorodski Matt Keller, Next Level Church Lead Pastor.

Plus, on one side of the building, Lee Community Healthcare is opening a clinic for those that might not have access to care otherwise, while St. Matthews House will provide transitional housing on the other.

“For us, the church is the people outside of the four walls. Being able to serve food and do after school care programs. Being able to help children and young people in every way we can. Our homeless friends, who are experiencing homelessness in the city right now. Single moms, single grandmas, single dads. We want to be able to impact them with the love and the hope of Jesus,” said Keller.