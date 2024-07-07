REMINDER: McGregor Blvd closures start Monday for the next 10-12 weeks

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starting Monday morning (July 8), the section of McGregor Boulevard in front of the Edison Ford Winter Estates will be closed for an improvement project.

The City of Fort Myers said the road will be closed from Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the next 10-12 weeks.

According to the city, the project will replace the road’s asphalt with brick pavers. Liston Bochette, City Councilman for Ward 4 said the project is not just for aesthetics, but will also bring improvements to the underground

infrastructure.

“They'll open the road up, they’ll see if the sewers and water and communication lines are okay and if not they’ll repair them as part of regular maintenance,” said Bochette. “The bonus is the bricks on top, bricks last 50 years, asphalt lasts 8 years, it's by far, for the difference in price the best investment of taxpayer money.”

Alex Orenczuk. Liston Bochette, City of Fort Myers Ward 4 Councilmember speaks with Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk.

The eastbound/northbound detour will redirect traffic off McGregor Boulevard at Linhart Avenue, continuing to Cortez Boulevard, Monte Vista Street, Marilyn Road/Euclid Avenue, Illinois Avenue and returning to McGregor Boulevard.

The westbound/southbound detour will redirect traffic from McGregor Boulevard at Virginia Avenue, continuing to Euclid Avenue/Marilyn Road, Monte Vista Street, Cortez Boulevard, Linhart Avenue and returning to McGregor Boulevard.

Alex Orenczuk. McGregor Blvd. will be closed from Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next 10-12 weeks.

The sidewalks will not be impacted by the closure.