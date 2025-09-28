Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"Rebuilt from scratch": Green Cup Cafe set to reopen in Fort Myers, three years after Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three years after Hurricane Ian forced Green Cup Cafe to close, the once popular downtown Fort Myers eatery is reopening with a larger space and new menu offerings.

The cafe originally opened in 2014, but floodwaters from the 2022 hurricane destroyed both the business and owner Robert Podgorski’s home. For years, Podgorski searched for a new location and worked to rebuild the business from scratch.

Now, Green Cup Cafe is back in a downtown location double the size of the original. The reopening will feature the cafe’s classic menu items as well as new options, including cold-pressed juices and tea.

“Just look forward to Green Cup being back, man,” Podgorski said. “I think that’s the thing we’re so excited about, the community’s excited about, I know my employees are excited about — to just pick up where we left off, to continue our mission, to provide for downtown in a way that downtown and the community provided for us," he added.

The cafe's new location will be at 2400 First Street.

The cafe is already taking a limited number of orders, and its grand opening is scheduled for early October.

