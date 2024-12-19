Rapid DNA Technology Helps Sheriff’s Office Solve Stabbing Case in 90 Minutes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon within hours of a stabbing incident on Tuesday, thanks to advancements in forensic technology, according to authorities.

The incident began when a man approached deputies in Morse Shores Plaza, holding his neck and reporting he had been stabbed while asleep. He described the assailant as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Following the report, LCSO deputies transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

While canvassing the area, deputies located 57 year old, Abraham Reyes , who matched the description of the suspect, and detained him for questioning. During the detainment, deputies discovered an edged weapon on the ground near Reyes and suspected dried blood on his sweatshirt.

With the nature of the incident requiring immediate attention, the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. Detectives executed a search warrant to collect DNA samples from Reyes, who denied any involvement in the attack.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said, The blood sample tested positive for the victim.

"Based on all the evidence collected to include a positive DNA match of the victim’s blood on Reyes’ sweatshirt, detectives found probable cause to arrest Reyes for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon." The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

