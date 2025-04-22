Proposed Costco relocation in Fort Myers raises concerns among shoppers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A plan to relocate a popular Fort Myers Costco is generating concerns from frequent shoppers who rely on the current location.

The retailer plans to relocate its store from its current location at Cypress Lake Drive and US 41 to a plot of land off Plantation Road and Colonial Boulevard, approximately 15 minutes away.

"It's a terrible idea. I think that they should just build another one and leave this one here," said Weber.

Karen Weber is among several shoppers who believe the move will negatively impact many customers who regularly visit the current location.

Dennis Opat, who travels from Cape Coral to shop at the store, expressed concerns about increased traffic congestion at the proposed location.

"I've heard that, and I think where they're going to move, it is going to be more congested," said Opat.

While some shoppers oppose the move, others understand the reasoning behind it. Joyce Schaffer, a Southwest Florida resident and frequent Costco shopper, acknowledges the current location's limitations.

"I have to drive farther, but I can understand why this parking is disaster, and they need a bigger store so I can understand it," said Schaffer.

Shoppers describe the current location as extremely busy with significant foot traffic, with most saying they visit at least once a week.

"What's the traffic like just getting in? Oh, it's a disaster. Getting in and out in the parking lot, you always afraid you're gonna have an accident," said Schaffer.

The proposed new location is currently an undeveloped plot of land across from Bonavie Cove residential community. Some residents from the neighborhood attended a recent city council meeting to voice concerns about planned entrances on Plantation Road.

"I can stand across the street from our property, and I could see straight down and see the cars on Metro running. That makes much more sense. You have four lanes with turning lanes you've got, you know, it's better for trucks to be entering from that intersection at Metro and colonial," said Patterson, a Bonavie Cove resident.

Nicole Devaugh, Fort Myers' planning manager, says the city's engineering team will be reviewing access plans for the new location.

"When working with the crew from Costco, they are talking about multiple entrances and interior road system. So because it's not going to just be Costco," said Devaugh.

Shoppers we spoke to, nonetheless, said they will continue to go to Costco wherever it is.

