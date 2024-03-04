Watch Now
Pro-Palestine group rallies on Cleveland Ave

Mason Hawk
A Pro-Palestine group of 15 to 20 people rallied on Cleveland Avenue and Boy Scout Drive Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 03, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Pro-Palestine group of 15 to 20 people rallied on Cleveland Avenue and Boy Scout Drive Saturday afternoon.

They waved flags, chanted and held posters that say “Honk 4 a ceasefire” and ”Free Palestine”

They chose to gather on Global Day of Action.

Angeli Vasquez told Fox 4 why she chose to go to the Pro-Palestine rally.

"We don't want money that goes towards weapons that are going to kill children, dismember children and decimate what's left of the infrastructure in Gaza," Vasquez said.

