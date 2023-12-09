Possible changes to Fort Myers rental assistance program draw concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In Fort Myers the topic of affordable housing continues to be a hot button topic of discussion.

And the discussion continues with the city considering changes to the current rental assistance eligibility requirements---and it's getting push back from some in the community.

In a previous council meeting Community Director, Steve Belden, suggested changing some of the requirements that include city employees to be a priority.

Photo Courtesy: City of Fort Myers

However a local pastor said the city should focus on low income residents.

"I had a discussion with a member who has to work two jobs and I asked 'why'," said Pastor Ricky Anderson, Followers of Christ Ministry. "They say they are just trying to make it work, just trying to make ends meet because rent has gone up."

Pastor Anderson told Fox 4's Briana Brownleehe feels renters who could use the help, and the money up to $400 a month for rent are facing more obstacles.

"According to the ordinance you must live in the city, however the council they met and made a policy that you must also work in the city," Pastor Anderson said.

Currently on the City's website, it shows that a person doesn't have to work in Fort Myers to receive rental assistance.

Photo Courtesy: City of Fort Myers

However an agenda item that was brought in front of city council suggests changing certain requirements for rental assistance, including making it a requirement for a person to work in the city to be eligible.

Photo Courtesy: City of Fort Myers

"So if a person lives in Fort Myers and don't work in Fort Myers quite naturally they are going to stop the process," Pastor Anderson said.

In a previous council meeting, Community Director Steve Belden, who suggested the changes broke down the number of applications.

At the time of the meeting, 736 application were in progress, 357 were denied because of income or not living in the city--and only 23 were approved.

Another concern for some in the community, is the suggested change of the area media income (AMI). The council is considering changing the AMI from 100% to 120%.

The council hasn't voted on the changes, but discussions will continue Monday for a council workshop.