PLAY BALL! Spring Training games begin: How to find cheap tickets

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Spring Training is officially in full swing and there are lots of games to check out over the next few months.

Southwest Florida is home to 4 different major league teams and there is almost a game every single day.

If you are looking for a fun afternoon, you've got options!

The Minnesota Twins take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 1:05pm at Lee Health Sport Complex.

You can get field tickets for as low as $20.

https://www.mlb.com/twins/tickets/spring-training

It's Senior Day at the park and Fans 55 and better can purchase the Senior Ticket Special! The special includes a Home Plate View seat, Pepsi, and hot dog.

It's also the Salute to Service, Active military, first responders, veterans, police officers, EMTs, firefighters & teachers can purchase up to four tickets at half price in The Porch or Home Plate View seating levels (Sold only at the Box Office with a valid ID).

It's also Lee Health Kids Day, Fans 12 years of age and younger are invited to run the bases at the conclusion of the game.

Up in Port Charlotte, The Tampa Bay Rays will play the Boston Red Socks at 1:05 at Charlotte Sports Park.

Berm Tickets are available for $14.40 on Saturday.

https://www.mlb.com/rays/spring-training

Parking at Charlotte Sports Park is $15 per car. Parking is cash-free, mobile-only and available through the MLB Ballpark App. Parking is available in the main lot or across El Jobean Road in the Charlotte County Fairgrounds lot. All parking spaces are subject to availability at time of arrival.

On Sunday, the Boston Red Socks take on the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05pm at Jet Blue Park.

Reserved lawn tickets start at $19.

https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/spring-training

All fans can run the bases at the Sunday game.

Parking at JetBlue Park for Spring Training is included with your game ticket.

Visit the Getting to JetBlue Park page to learn more about travel information for planning your next trip to JetBlue Park.

Also on Sunday the Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05pm at Cool Today Park.

There are Budweiser Bench tickets for $42.

Because it's Opening Day, there are several promotions available.

