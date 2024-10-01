Piles of debris, furniture & more on sidewalks in Dean Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents of Palm Avenue and Providence in Fort Myers are experiencing the aftermath headache of cleaning up their homes after Hurricane Helene.

One resident allowed Fox4's Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price into her home, where she had to rip out all her flooring to start drying the inside.

Dean Park in Fort Myers has piles of debris, furniture & more on sidewalks

Residents in Dean Park are placing items damaged by Hurricane Helene on the sidewalk and waiting for the city to pick them up.

This is what you need to know about the City's plan to pick upthese items:

To facilitate storm debris removal, the City of Fort Myers Solid Waste Division is collecting three types of storm debris. Each type must be in a separate pile for collection and will be picked-up in multiple passes:

•Construction and demolition debris: This includes carpet, furniture, drywall, and other materials resulting from storm damage to homes and structures.

•Vegetation: This includes tree branches, palm fronds, logs, and plants. Vegetative debris should not be placed in plastic bags and can be left at the curb.

•Appliances: Please leave appliances at the curb with all food removed.

Residents can help expediate storm debris collection by doing the following:

•Separate all storm debris.

•Place debris at the curb or roadside.

•Empty out appliances and either secure the doors or remove them.

•Be mindful not to block fire hydrants, mailboxes, or any other structures.

•Do not place storm debris into bags.

Keep in mind that your curbside debris may not be picked up immediately. In addition, the City is monitoring the weather and urges residents to continue to place debris at the curb unless instructed otherwise. For questions, please contact the Solid Waste Division at 239-321-8050.

Inside Burbacher's home, fans and floor dryers were working overtime.

She says she has not rested much since coming home Friday and seeing all of the damage.

There are parts of the home she hasn't even touched yet because the number of problems is too overwhelming.

On Thursday night, Burbacher and her three sons tried to stop the water from entering their home.

"We started putting valuables really high up, grabbing the important things, backpacks of clothes," says Burbacher

She said her water line was a little over a foot.

She showed Fox4's Miyoshi Price the window she and her sons had to use to escape when the water became too much to handle.

"This is my house, basically," says Burbacher. "It's the flooring and almost everything that we can't save or salvage,

As you drive down Dean Park, you will see piles of debris, broken furniture, toys, and more on the side of the road.

The city does want residents to follow their instructions about separating the piles.

Burbacher says that is just one more task she has to add to her list of things to do.

"Two of my boys share a room, and I didn't realize it later when they said they didn't really grab much of their clothes in their backpack," says Burbacher.

The family of four is staying in Estero at a friend's home because the home is unlivable.

She said the homeowner has been very helpful, and all of her friends and community have pitched in to do laundry for her family.