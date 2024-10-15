People in Harlem Heights are fed up with flooding after Milton

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People in the Harlem Heights area tell FOX4 that on a typical rainy day, the area floods, and they have no way to get out or get help.

Your Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke to a woman who says that with only one way in and one way out, she worries for the elders in her community during storms like Milton.

Harlem Heights locals are fed up with the flooding issues they faced with Milton

"It's at the point now that it's starting to get fearful," says Keshadra Broomfield, a Church street resident.

Keshadra Broomfield describes the flooding in this area as a trap.

"The first day after it happened, this canal here, all of this was even all of this like it just looked at nothing but water,"

When the water from the canal rises, people say canal creatures to come out into the neighborhood.

"You don't know what's in the water, says Broomfield. "There's always alligators,"!

On Monday, with standing water still on the road and sidewalks, Broomfield was worried about the children and elders in this neighborhood.

"If something was to happen, there's not even a way for the ambulance, you know, any type of help to come anywhere to get you," says Broomfield.

With one way in and one way out, she was afraid for her neighbors, who were stuck for days following a storm with no help

"You know, you could probably die before then," says Broomfield.

Fox4's Community Correspondent, Miyoshi Price, contacted Lee County about the concerns, and they told me the county department of transportation would clear any blockages that have slowed the drainage systems down since Hurricane Milton.

Lee DOT also has a ditching project planned over the next few weeks to regrade the ditches on the east side of Church street.

"You try to get help. You try to reach out. Out, and it's just the same story for years,".