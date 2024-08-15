FORT MYERS, Fla. — Parking can be a pain, so the City of Fort Myers says it's trying to alleviate some of those headaches.

The city says it is partnering with a company that has a mobile app to create a new parking pass for residents and visitors.

Since downtown turns into a hot spot for people on the weekends, some Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with said they think this is a great idea. Watch the full report below.

PARKING PUNCHCARD: The City of Fort Myers brings a flexible parking option to residents and visitors

"Yeah, especially when it gets packed down here we want a spot where it's more comfortable for us," said Manny Velazquez, a frequent visitor.

The parking pass will be available at the City of Palms garage and Main Street garage. Right now the rates are $1 an hour at these garages during the weekday, and they are not to exceed $10 per day.

With the parking app, drivers can pay $41 for 10 trips, and each trip has a time limit of 30 hours.

It allows anyone to have almost the same rate as full-time downtown employees who have a monthly parking pass.

"Anytime the city does something to make it easier on the people who live here, I think that's a beautiful thing," said Velazquez. "Once you pay that fee or whatever it is, $40, and you're in and out, it feels more homey to you. You don't have to worry about finding a spot, paying the meter, gotta go back and pay the meter. I think it's a good thing."

Some residents said they don't utilize the downtown area enough for it to be something they'd invest in.

"I come here maybe twice, not 10 times a year, but I can see other people using it for that reason and finding use for it. Especially for the nightlife here, it would be worth it I think," said Brittany Bennett, a resident.

It's good for 3 years after the purchase and runs out once your 10 trips are up.