Owners of Richards building downtown ordered to remove unauthorized paint

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Historic Preservations Commission has ordered Alessio Companies to remove the paint on the historic Richards Building in Downtown Fort Myers.

The legal team representing Alessio Companies brought forth evidence claiming that because the sides of the building have been painted, meant that painting of the front facade did not need approval.

City staff did not agree, stating that any material previously unpainted required the comission's approval.

Two members of the commission recused themselves from the item: Gina Sabiston and Sawyer Smith.

During the Tuesday meeting, city staff recommended denying the application for after-the-fact approval to paint the façade - citing that painting unpainted brick is rarely acceptable and fundamentally changes the character of historic buildings.

The staff's report emphasized that no evidence was provided to indicate that the Hendry Street façade had ever been painted before.

In addition to recommending the denial of the application, the commission is also advising that the paint be removed using the gentlest methods possible to preserve the historic integrity of the building. The property owners are expected to submit a detailed plan for the removal of the paint, which will need to be reviewed and approved by the commission before any work can proceed.

The owners of the building are still able to appeal the decision with the Fort Myers City Council.