Oma's Heart spreads holiday joy to Lee Co families who need help this Christmas

FORT MYERS, Fla. — All year long, Oma's Heart raises money and accepts donations, so families who can't afford to buy gifts for their kids, can still give them. For thirteen years, the organization has opened up a Christmas toy shop where families can choose gifts for their children for free.

550 Lee County families shopped at the toy shop to find gifts for over 1,800 children. Each family got paired with a volunteer elf to help them go around Santa's shop.

Oma's Heart has gifts and stocking stuffers for kids of all ages and teenagers. Once families picked out their gifts, they also got them wrapped or could take home wrapping paper.

Oma's Heart founder, Audrey McFalls, also made sure other resources and social services were available to the families at the shop.

She said, "What we are hoping is they not only feel the Christmas spirit from all the people they come across, but also when they leave, there's a little bit of hope and maybe some answers to some of their struggles"

And after Christmas, the fundraising will start again for next year.