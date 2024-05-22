Watch Now
“Oh, I am thrilled!”: Downtown Fort Myers post office opens for the first time since Hurricane Ian

Residents celebrate the return of the downtown post office following it’s extensive flood damage and prolonged repairs
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 22, 2024
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year and a half after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, the only post office in downtown Fort Myers has finally re-opened its doors.

People who live and work nearby expressed their relief and happiness at the return of this essential service.

Exterior shot of the post office in downtown Fort Myers.
The doors to the post office’s retail area opened on Wednesday, and people were already lining up to send out their mail.

“Oh, I am thrilled! I can’t tell you how happy I am that this is reopened,” said one excited customer.

Another customer added, “Previously, I had to drive to Page Field, and this is much, much more convenient.”

People lining up to send out their mail in the newly renovated post office retail area.
The Postal Service said Hurricane Ian caused extensive flood damage to the building, so that had to redo the whole interior. They say another reason it took so long to re-open, was the challenge to find a contractor to do the work because there were so many insurance claims being processed.

“It’s really been a hassle, and I’m so glad they’re finally re-opened,” said another customer.

