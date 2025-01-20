Watch Now
Nostalgia Meets Fun: Fort Myers Toy Expo brings collectors together

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Calusa Convention Center to buy, sell, and trade rare and retro toys.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers was buzzing with excitement on Sunday as more than 1,000 people gathered at the Caloosa Convention Center for the Florida Toy Show and Expo.
Hosted by Jeff Davis, a toy enthusiast turned event organizer, the show brought together collectors, vendors, and families for a day of buying, selling, and trading beloved toys and memorabilia.

With more than 50 vendors and 10,000 square feet of displays, the event was a paradise for toy lovers. People browsed through Hot Wheels, LEGO characters, rare collectibles, and more.

People browsing through toy collections at the Fort Myers Toy Expo.

The expo offered a nostalgic trip back in time, celebrating toys that are no longer available in stores.

“They’re shopping for stuff that really isn’t available at the stores anymore. We don’t have Toys R Us and we don’t have the mall’s toy stores anymore. It’s all online,” Davis explained. “So, I try to make it so people have a thing to come out to. And they have a good time. It’s kind of like a toy party.”

But the event wasn’t just about buying and selling. Kids got to enjoy hands-on activities, including racing Hot Wheels on a track and exploring creative LEGO displays that brought their favorite characters to life.

Hot Wheels track at the Fort Myers Toy Expo.

The event’s popularity has inspired Davis to plan bigger things for Fort Myers. He hopes to expand the toy show into a two-day event in the future, offering even more opportunities for families and collectors to connect.

If you missed this weekend’s event, —organizers announced they’ll return to Fort Myers this September.

