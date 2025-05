FORT MYERS, Fla. — A transformer caught on fire in Fort Myers, Friday morning.

The San Carlos Fire Department reports it happened at 7501 Alico Road. The fire then caused a small area of grass to also catch fire. SCPFD firefighters extinguished both the transformer fire and the grass fire.

Fox 4 saw a heavy response when our team arrived around 10:30 a.m. FPL is still on scene, as of 11 a.m.

No injuries are reported.