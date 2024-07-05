NO ANSWER: Fort Myers family trying to reach their loved ones in Jamaica

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We certainly understand what our neighbors in the Caribbean are going through right now with Hurricane Beryl. Nearly two years ago, our area was ravaged Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price stopped into a Jamaican restaurant to see if they've been able to reach their family since Hurricane Beryl went through.

They haven't, and the agony of being cut off from their loved ones reminds them of another storm.

Andrew Henry is the lead chef at Irie-I Jamaican American cafe in Fort Myers.

He says he talked to his uncle as Hurricane Beryl hit Jamaica.

"It was a little bit terrified for him, because he said a lot of places been flooding out already," Henry said.

He says his uncle described high winds and falling trees.

"WiFi and everything is pretty much down right now," Henry said.

Henry says it could take up to two weeks to finally reach more family members and better understand what kind of help they need.

"The main concern is financially," Henry said.

The manager of Irie-I, Amera Henry, says she's constantly thinking of her home.

"After calling, calling, calling, over time, I finally did get someone, and they're letting me know there are no lights in Montego Bay, where I am from, and they won't be having light again until maybe Monday," she explained.

She says the storm reminded her of Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 as a child.

"I do remember how devastating it was for my country, Jamaica," she said.

The Henrys say they will continue checking to see how they can help.