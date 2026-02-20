New trail could connect Fort Myers to Cape, and Lee County wants your input

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A proposed trail stretching from Fort Myers to Cape Coral's Kismet Parkway could soon provide a continuous path for bicyclists, pedestrians and e-scooter riders, but the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization wants community feedback first.

The Lee County MPO is hosting its second public meeting Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 4:30 p.m. at the Collaboratory to talk about the SUN Trail project. The county is particularly encouraging young adults in the downtown area to attend and share their thoughts.

"People are very positive about this particular trail, because it provides you with continuous trail, which is separate for the most part, from cars," said Ron Gogoi with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The proposed route

The trail would begin where the city of Fort Myers plans to extend the John Yarbrough Linear Park trail to Hendry Street in central Fort Myers. From there, the new trail would follow Jackson Street, then Hendry Street, Edwards Drive and the Caloosahatchee River bridge sidewalk into North Fort Myers.

Planners are recommending the darker blue route on their maps over a US 41 alternative because of safety concerns.

"41 there's a lot of driveways, so there's a lot of conflict with cars and all that. It's not really safe, and you have to navigate through those big intersections," Gogoi said.

Instead, the preferred route would follow a drainage canal east of US 41, then use Piney Road's right-of-way — a local road with less traffic. The trail would continue behind J. Colin English Elementary School, through the North Fort Myers Recreation Park and connect to existing shared-use paths on Littleton Road.

Community reactions

Jessica Inamorato, who lives in Fort Myers, supports the trail concept.

"Fort Myers doesn't really have a lot of trails out here," Inamorato said.

However, she has safety concerns about the bridge crossing portion.

"Definitely, more like railing, if not railing. More like safe net guards underneath the bridge to catch any potential fallers," Inamorato said.

Other people walking their daily routes said they want pet safety considered in the design.

The trail is part of the SUN Trail Network, which aims to connect trails throughout Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.

The trail would accommodate cyclists, pedestrians, joggers, strollers and micro-mobility users like e-scooter and e-bike riders.

Timeline and funding

This is currently a feasibility study to determine if and where the trail can be built. The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization is leading the effort with partners including the Florida Department of Transportation, Lee County Board of County Commissioners and the city of Fort Myers.

"Once this is completed, then we can talk about getting funding for design and construction, but that's going to happen sometime in the future," Gogoi said.

The public meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 4:30 p.m. at the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers.

