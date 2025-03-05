NEW CELL PHONE POLICY: Lee County School District passes new Code of Conduct

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starting this fall, Lee County school students will have to keep their phones in their backpacks all day long.

During a Tuesday School Board Meeting, the policy change was made, some parents had reservations at first.

Lee School has a new cell phone policy that will take effect in August

"My only concern about the policy is when there are emergencies, how is my child going to get in contact with me," says Sharetha Davis.

She hopes the district will increase the speed of notifying parents when something is happening at the school. "What if there's a school shooting or lockdown," says Davis. We as parents, including me, for sure want to know as soon as possible."

Davis has two children in the Lee County School District.

Her youngest doesn't have a phone yet, but her 12-year-old son does.

"I do know that they all use their chromebooks so he can email me, or there's so many forms of communication," says Davis.

It was clear that children cannot use phones, smart watches, google glasses, or any other wireless communication devices during school hours.

Davis says she supports that but wants some form of communication with her son and daughter if there is something they are not comfortable telling a teacher or administrator.

Davis says she understands that phones in the classroom are also a distraction from school work. She plans to double down on teaching her son the new policy, but she says, " My son knows better not to play around with a phone while school is in session or even when a teacher is conducting class."

"I have no problem with them putting their cell phones in their backpacks and not being able to use them during school hours, being that they are there to learn and they are there for peer social engagement," says Davis

A district spokesperson, Rob Spicker, explained how the wireless communication device "bell-to-bell" policy works.

It includes smartwatches, phones, earbuds, and more.

"When they come to school, their cell phones will have to be off and in their backpacks from when the first bell rings in the morning until the last bell rings in the afternoon," says Spicker.

He says the district took surveys more than a year ago to get perspective from parents.

He says being able to communicate with their children throughout the day was the biggest concern.

"Old-fashioned talk to the teacher, get to the front office, let them make the call for you if that's what's necessary, says Spicker.

The schools will rely on the code of conduct if you are caught using your phone.

"It comes with various disciplines, starts out on a low end and can eventually lead to the phone being taken away, says Spicker. "And more serious measures."

He says that each case would be on an individual basis.

2025-2026 CODE OF CONDUCT