New affordable housing complex Latimer Crossing set to open in Fort Myers in 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents of the old Southward Village area of Fort Myers can soon look forward to the opening of Latimer Crossing, an affordable housing complex set to provide much-needed options for renters.

Nicole Sparks, a local renter, shared her thoughts on the city's affordable housing state. "The prices are too expensive," she stated, emphasizing the challenges many residents face in finding suitable housing. She also noted the burden of rent prices and managing utilities, food, and car maintenance.

Even though Sparks currently has a place to live, she recalls the difficulties she encountered during her search.

FOX4's Miyoshi Price recently explored the grounds of Latimer Crossing, situated off Cleveland Avenue. This new complex is part of a $30 million housing and urban development grant awarded to the housing authority in 2021. Visit the Housing Authority's website to learn more about the Choice Neighborhoods grants and The Greater Dunbar Initiative. If you lived in Southward Village, you can rent one of the units at Latimer Crossing.

Marcia Davis, the executive director of the housing authority, explained the layout and offerings of Latimer Crossing. "These are mainly one- and two-bedroom units. It'll have a kind of commercial front because it is situated on a commercial corridor in the Cleveland Avenue CRA district," Davis said.

Marcia Davis mentioned that they are actively seeking retail or business tenants to fill the commercial space available. She highlighted that the development will feature resident amenities, including a gym, community areas, and family-friendly outdoor spaces in the back. It is a 92-unit, four-building project.

When we talk about the affordable component, some residents have asked me, are you renting to people with section eight vouchers for that particular property?

Davis responded affirmatively, stating, "Yes, we are. We will accept housing choice vouchers for that property. There are, I think, nine market-rate units, and then it’s a truly mixed-income community. Some units will be subsidized, while others will accept Section 8 vouchers. We will also welcome residents making 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or below."

Latimer Crossing aims to address the increasing demand for affordable housing in Fort Myers, creating a mixed-income community that benefits a range of residents. With the construction of this complex, hopes are high that it will contribute positively to the local housing landscape.