New $1.7 million playground and amphitheater coming to Fort Myers' Roberto Clemente Park

FT MYERS, Fla. — The Dunbar community and all of Fort Myers will soon have a new reason to celebrate with a million-dollar playground and amphitheater coming to Roberto Clemente Park.

The project costs over $1.7 million and is part of a larger initiative that also includes improvements to nearby Dunbar Park.

The playground is expected to be finished by the end of June, followed by construction of the amphitheater in phase two.

A future phase will include a cultural center, providing the Lee County Black History Society with a venue to host events and raise awareness of their mission.

Elgin Hicks, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Ft Myers, said,"I think the Dunbar community and all the city of Ft Myers is going to be proud of this."

Click here to see Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo talk with the city about what is next in their initiative plans.

FTM ROBERTO CLEMENTE PARK RENO

With an accessible playground, Clemente Park will be a place that will serve all children, designed for children of all abilities to enjoy together.

Charles Barnes, Chairman of the Lee County Black History Society organization, said, "We really appreciate that they chose our location, and how it's going to even add to highlighting that amazing park in our community."

Construction is planned to last through the remainder of 2025.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.