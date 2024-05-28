Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

MISSING FT MYERS TODDLER: FDLE warns public not to approach the child's father

Fort Myers Police say the 3 year old girl was supposed to be taken into DCF custody Tuesday.
Lihn Tran Sofi Tran Ashley Palma FDLE Missing Child Alert
Fort Myers Police Department
Police in Ft Myers say Sofi Tran (left, middle left) was reported missing Tuesday and last seen along McGregor Bouelvard. Police say the child was to be taken into DCF custody Tuesday and was believed to be in the company of an adult female, Ashley Palma, and the child's father, Lihn Tran (right).
Lihn Tran Sofi Tran Ashley Palma FDLE Missing Child Alert
Posted at 6:54 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 19:07:11-04

FT MYERS, Fla. — Late Tuesday, Fort Myers Police Detectives issued a call to the public via social media for help finding a missing juvenile female, Sofi Tran.

A Missing Child Alert issued by FDLE says the child was last seen in the area of 2200 McGregor Boulevard, in downtown Ft Myers. It also warned the public not to approach the girl and the adults with her.

Fort Myers police say the father, Lihn Tran, has an active unrelated warrant out of Pinellas County, near Tampa. He's believed to be with an adult female, Ashley Palma, somewhere in Southwest Florida.

Police stated they did not believe the child was in any danger.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023