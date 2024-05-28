MISSING FT MYERS TODDLER: FDLE warns public not to approach the child's father

FT MYERS, Fla. — Late Tuesday, Fort Myers Police Detectives issued a call to the public via social media for help finding a missing juvenile female, Sofi Tran.

A Missing Child Alert issued by FDLE says the child was last seen in the area of 2200 McGregor Boulevard, in downtown Ft Myers. It also warned the public not to approach the girl and the adults with her.

Fort Myers police say the father, Lihn Tran, has an active unrelated warrant out of Pinellas County, near Tampa. He's believed to be with an adult female, Ashley Palma, somewhere in Southwest Florida.

Police stated they did not believe the child was in any danger.

