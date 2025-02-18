Minnesota Twins host fans for its first full-squad workout in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FLA. — For the first time this Spring Training, all of the Minnesota Twins players are working out together as a full squad in Fort Myers.

The day was filled with baseball and health education.

The first full team workouts took place at several fields, and as players walked between them, they met with fans like Addison, here from Minneapolis.

She was a baseball fan who came with her family for the third year in a row. FOX4 asked her, what's the best part of just being at spring training? With full enthusiasm, she shouted, "The autographs." Addison has tons of merch she got signed but she also signed one of the Twins baseball cap.

A lot of children felt the excitement. We met one fan who flew from Cincinnati, and FOX4 asked, Why do you love baseball so much? The young baseball fan Logan Humber said, "It's because it gives me joy of playing and seeing the players that have fun, and that's what I like about baseball."

FOX4 was able to get even closer to the action inside the dugout.

FOX4 asked Dustin Morse, the Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, what we can expect from the team this year. Morse, said, "You know, I think this team, it's, it's a lot of returning players. It's built with strong pitching. The top of our rotation is very impressive. There are a lot of stars around the diamond. We've got Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis, all healthy and excited to take the field."

While the practice was going on, the 10-year partnership between the twins and Lee Health was in full swing. One of the Lee Health senior leaders told FOX4 that the 10-year partnership became official last year (2024), and they are excited to continue positively impacting the community.

They had more than 20 health booths set up so people could get their vitals checked and have their blood pressure checked.

"We support them and and all they do down here to encourage physical activity, getting out a wonderful day at the ball game." said Chris Simoneau, Lee Health Senior leadership.

