MCGREGOR CLOSING: Road outside Edison Ford Winter Estates to get brick makeover

FORT MYERS, Fla — The road outside Edison Ford Winter Estates will get a more historic look.

Monday, July 8, crews will begin the McGregor Bricking Project to install brick pavers in front of the Fort Myers landmark.

Fox 4 Beginning Monday, crews will replace the road outside of Edison Ford Winter Estates with brick pavers

To do the work of milling the existing asphalt and replacing it with bricks, the city will close a section of McGregor Boulevard, from Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue.

The road will be closed Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 10 to 12 weeks.

The eastbound/northbound detour will redirect traffic off McGregor Boulevard at Linhart Avenue, continuing to Cortez Boulevard, Monte Vista Street, Marilyn Road/Euclid Avenue, Illinois Avenue and returning to McGregor Boulevard.

The westbound/southbound detour will redirect traffic from McGregor Boulevard at Virginia Avenue, continuing to Euclid Avenue/Marilyn Road, Monte Vista Street, Cortez Boulevard, Linhart Avenue and returning to McGregor Boulevard.

The city says sidewalks will not be impacted