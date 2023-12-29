Marina space in Fort Myers captures $20 million price tag

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Driving near Centennial Park may have you wondering what's new for the West Riverside Marina, or rather what's left of it

The area, a little under five acres, trashed by Hurricane Ian, is now sold to NRIA, a New Jersey Development Company, for 20 million dollars.

Steve Cunningham is one of the brokers in the project.

"I'm getting calls all the time on this. I think the riverfront it's just like anything else, just like artwork, anything that's rare has value and always will. We just need to recover from Hurricane Ian and make all those properties usable," Cunningham said.

He says the space will be split between a parking garage, commercial space, and nearly 400 residential units.

We're not sure the timeline, just yet, but being one of the prime pieces of real estate just west of Downtown Fort Myers, it’s one plenty of people will be watching.