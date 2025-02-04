MAKING HISTORY: Fort Myers Police Dept. swears in first black female Sergeant

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a groundbreaking moment for the Fort Myers Police Department, Officer Yvette Dominique, an inspiring figure in her community, has made history by becoming the department's first African American female officer promoted to sergeant.

The promotion took effect in January 2025, marking a significant step toward diversity and representation within law enforcement, says Former Fort Myers Police Master Sergeant Johnny Streets.

Sergeant Dominique began her journey with the Fort Myers Police Department in 2007 as a community service aid.

Inspired by her father, a police officer, and shaped by personal experiences, she developed a passion for serving her community from a young age. "I knew I wanted to be a police officer," she reflected during the interview. "My father's best friend was killed, and I wanted to do something meaningful in response to that tragedy."

As a child, she says, "I always tell people to put bad people in jail," Once she began her journey to become a police officer, she quickly learned, "It's more than doing that." "It's more about connecting with kids, community, people, having that relationship, and being able to be someone they can trust."

While growing up in Miami, Sergeant Dominique often lacked visible role models in law enforcement, yet her ambition never wavered. "I never really saw a lot of police officers where I was from, but I knew that's what I wanted to do," she said.

As a member of the Fort Myers Police Department, she now seeks to inspire younger generations by providing the representation she once sought.

A particularly memorable moment occurred when Sergeant Dominique was recognized by a young girl in a grocery store. The girl pointed at her and exclaimed, "Oh my God, she's a police officer!" For Sergeant Dominique, this was a proud moment that underscored her commitment to the community. "I want the community to see that I'm here for them," she asserted.

Being a female and a Black officer adds another layer to her significance in the department. "It's a great honor, but I worked hard to be here. My dedication has always been to serve the community, regardless of my background," she stated. Demonstrating her commitment to education, she earned her Associate of Arts degree in April 2024, a vital step toward her promotion to sergeant.

Her family's support has been instrumental in her success. As the youngest of five sisters, each holding impressive positions, Sergeant Dominique described her promotion as a shared victory for her entire family. "My sisters are incredibly proud, and this is exciting for all of us," she said, highlighting the encouragement she received along the way.

In a historic moment for the Fort Myers Police Department, retired Master Sergeant Johnny Streets expressed his pride and admiration for the recent promotion of Sergeant Dominique, the first African American woman to achieve this rank within the department.

Sergeant Dominique's promotion is being celebrated as a pivotal step toward a more inclusive future in law enforcement, and Johnny Streets stands proudly in support of her remarkable achievement.

He believes that her promotion will serve as a powerful inspiration for young women of color in Fort Myers and beyond. "I see this as a pathway to her becoming a police chief somewhere in this country because she will continue to learn and influence others to be involved."

Sergeant Dominque says she did and will continue to do what’s necessary regardless of skin color. "I worked hard, and I'm just grateful that someone new saw that I was doing that, and they gave me that opportunity."