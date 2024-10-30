Long-term and short-term solutions for Caloosahatchee Flooding in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Can you imagine a wall along parts of the Caloosahatchee in Fort Myers?

The city is looking into it to stop flooding.

A resident of Dean Park says to build it, even though his family is still leaving the area.

"I don't know how reasonable it is to think that you can build a wall that will protect everyone," says David Black, who lives in Dean Park.

Black's home is in historic Dean Park, and he says it had original flooring and molding. However, because the house has suffered so much storm damage, he and his wife now have to live in a trailer.

"Our resources have been sapped by these three hurricanes, and we just don't have any resources to put towards rebuilding," says Black.

He says he wants the city to build the sea wall higher, but it's a little too late for his family.

"You may be able to protect one area and then that will divert water into another area," says Black. He continues sharing that he is no engineer but the amount of time it will take to create the wall and depending on where it will live he doesn't see it being beneficial to his family.

At Monday's workshop, the city manager, Marty Lawing, and the council discussed short-term and long-term flooding solutions.

They say the sea wall extension was part of a hazard mitigation grant the city requested following Ian.

Lawing says the application is under review with FEMA, and it is one of three projects totaling over $30 million.

He continued by discussing where the potential wall could live first. "The first strategy would be basically First Street, from Fowler Street to South of the Edison, Florida Estates."

This discussion is preliminary, and residents in this neighborhood are not hopeful.

The long-term solution could be a decade-long project with its own challenges.

"It would be a lengthy design process, lengthy permitting process and environmental studies," says Lawing.

Lawing says the short-term should help businesses downtown before the next hurricane season.

"Each business could have a barrier designed and fitted just for their building to prevent storm surge entering their structures," says Lawing.

If your neighborhood floods, whether it's your home or business, city leadership welcomes you to be a part of the discussion.

The next council meeting is Monday, November 4.