Local food bank braces for government shutdown impacts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The government shutdown, which began Wednesday of last week, is putting Southwest Florida families at risk of going hungry.

For example, roughly 20 percent of the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers gets their budget from federal programs, according to the CEO. That money that could be put on hold if the shutdown drags out. Without that support, many of our neighbors who already struggling to put meals on the table may find pantries overwhelmed and shelves thinning fast.

In fact, Harry Chapin Food Bank said it supplies food to about 175 Southwest Florida partners and pantries. So, empty shelves here means empty shelves there, too. I was on the phone with several of those food pantries in the area to see if they can continue without that supply — simply put, they cannot.

It's also important to know, as our Fox affiliate in Los Angeles notes, members of the U.S. military are not paid during a shutdown. Yet, nearly one in four service members struggle to put food on the table.

AP also reports, the shutdown coincided with the beginning of a new fiscal year, meaning programs like WIC, which rely on annual infusions from the federal government, are nearly out of money.

Plus, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports millions of Americans said food access for approximately 42 million people who rely on SNAP is also at risk.

These compounding issues are becoming a growing concern for my neighbors in Southwest Florida. But, you can help out by donating non-perishable food to local food banks. For example, check out:

